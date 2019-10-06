Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Sends out helper
Gunnarsson recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
Gunnarsson was a healthy scratch in the season opener with Robert Bortuzzo taking his place. He was a vital part of the Blues' first win of the season, though, firing a shot which deflected off Sammy Blais and past Ben Bishop for the game-winning goal. Gunnarsson will be in a constant rotation with Bortuzzo for a spot in the lineup, so his fantasy utility is negligible.
