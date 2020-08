Gunnarsson (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Golden Knights, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The Blues have yet to release any details regarding the reason for Gunnarsson's absence, but it's possible he's simply getting a night off to allow Robert Bortuzzo to see some action during the round-robin round. Either way, his absence shouldn't raise any alarms in the fantasy world, as he's only totaled 14 points in 61 regular-season games over the past two campaigns.