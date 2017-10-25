Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Sitting out Wednesday
Gunnarson will miss Wednesday's game against Calgary after becoming a father, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
The Swedish blueliner was a doubt heading in to Wednesday's tilt, though he's expected to return to the team in time for Friday's contest in Carolina. With Gunnarson out of the lineup, Nate Prosser will step in to his place and play alongside Colton Parayko.
