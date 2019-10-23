Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Skates during Wednesday's practice
Gunnarsson (lower body) skated with the team during Wednesday's practice, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gunnarsson appears to have a good shot at being cleared before Thursday's game against the Kings, although there's no guarantee he plays even if he's healthy. Both Gunnarsson and Robert Bortuzzo have been healthy scratches based on the matchup, and Gunnarsson worked in the role of an extra in this practice session. More information should be available following Thursday's morning skate.
