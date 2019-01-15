Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Slated to sit again Tuesday
Gunnarsson (illness) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gunnarsson will miss out on the festivities for a third straight game as he continues to deal with a bug that surfaced prior to Saturday's game versus the Stars. The team hasn't disclosed the specific illness that is keeping him off the ice, nor the expected length of his absence, so it's best to consider him a question mark moving forward until the team provides more specifics.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...