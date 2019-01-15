Gunnarsson (illness) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gunnarsson will miss out on the festivities for a third straight game as he continues to deal with a bug that surfaced prior to Saturday's game versus the Stars. The team hasn't disclosed the specific illness that is keeping him off the ice, nor the expected length of his absence, so it's best to consider him a question mark moving forward until the team provides more specifics.