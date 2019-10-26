Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Slated to sit Saturday
Gunnarsson (lower body) isn't expected to play in Saturday's game against the Bruins, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Robert Bortuzzo will slot in for the Stanley Cup rematch. Gunnarsson's absence Saturday also makes him highly questionable for Sunday's road game against the Red Wings. The veteran blueliner has an assist and a minus-2 rating through five games.
