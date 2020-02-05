Play

Gunnarsson logged 16:14 and dished out a hit in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Gunnarsson was a healthy scratch in two of five games leading up to this contest, but he worked on the top pairing in this contest with penalty-kill duties, too. The 33-year-old has four points over 21 games, and his fantasy value is negligible at this point.

