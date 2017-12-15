Gunnarsson left practice Friday after blocking a shot during a drill, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Coach Mike Yeo told reporters the team was optimistic Gunnarsson would be available versus Winnipeg on Saturday, but a final determine wouldn't be made until after the game-day skate. Considering the blueliner has just one assist in his last 15 matchups, fantasy owners probably won't feel his potential absence too heavily in all but the deepest of formats.