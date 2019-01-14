Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Still out Monday
Gunnarsson (illness) will not dress Monday night in Washington, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
The Blues' defenseman will miss his second game with an illness. Vince Dunn will remain in Gunnarsson's spot for the time being, and the Swede will hope to get back in the lineup Tuesday in Boston.
