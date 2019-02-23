Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Still out Saturday
Gunnarsson (lower body) remains on the sidelines for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
While Gunnarsson is technically listed as day-to-day, the team should release more information when he's actually considered a candidate to return to the lineup, considering he hasn't taken the ice since Feb. 5. Even when healthy, the veteran blueliner hardly moves the fantasy needle, owning posting fewer than 10 points in each of the last three seasons.
