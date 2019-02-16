Gunnarsson (lower body) is still considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with Colorado, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Gunnarsson will miss a sixth straight contest Saturday, but his day-to-day tag suggests he could return to action as soon as Sunday against Minnesota. Once healthy, the 32-year-old blueliner will likely bounce Robert Bortuzzo from the lineup.

