Gunnarsson scored his second goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Gunnarsson opened the scoring just 15 seconds in. He didn't score a goal in 56 regular season games or 11 postseason contests last year, but already has two in four games this year. The stay-at-home blueliner has never posted more than 16 points in any of his previous eight NHL campaigns, so don't expect this production to continue.