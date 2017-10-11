Play

Gunnarsson scored his second goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Gunnarsson opened the scoring just 15 seconds in. He didn't score a goal in 56 regular season games or 11 postseason contests last year, but already has two in four games this year. The stay-at-home blueliner has never posted more than 16 points in any of his previous eight NHL campaigns, so don't expect this production to continue.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories