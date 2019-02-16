Gunnarsson (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Gunnarsson is still considered day-to-day and has been out since Feb. 5, so his retroactive placement on IR will allow him to return whenever healthy. Given the short turnaround for Sunday's game against the Wild, it wouldn't be surprising if he skips at least one more. The Blues still have seven healthy blueliners to choose from if Gunnarsson remains in the press box.