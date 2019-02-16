Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Transitioned to IR
Gunnarsson (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Gunnarsson is still considered day-to-day and has been out since Feb. 5, so his retroactive placement on IR will allow him to return whenever healthy. Given the short turnaround for Sunday's game against the Wild, it wouldn't be surprising if he skips at least one more. The Blues still have seven healthy blueliners to choose from if Gunnarsson remains in the press box.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...