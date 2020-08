Gunnarsson (undisclosed) had two blocked shots and a shot on goal in Sunday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars in the round robin.

Gunnarsson's absence was never clearly defined as an injury or just for rest purposes. The defensively-oriented blueliner had four PIM, three blocked shots and two hits during the round robin. While he typically sees top-pairing usage for the Blues, Gunnarsson doesn't score enough to make an impact in most fantasy formats.