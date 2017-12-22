Gunnarson (upper body) won't play Thursday against the Oilers, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 31-year-old blueliner has only notched three goals and five points in 31 games this campaign, so his absence shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups. With Gunnarsson unavailable, Jordan Schmaltz will draw into the lineup against Edmonton.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories