Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Under the weather
Gunnarsson is dealing with an illness ahead of Saturday's road game against the Stars, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Blues are preparing for a road game against the Stars, with Gunnarsson reportedly staying back at the team hotel. This paves the way for Vince Dunn (lower body) to tag into the lineup, so adjust fantasy lineups accordingly.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...