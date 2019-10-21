Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Unlikely to play Monday
Gunnarsson (lower body) isn't expected to play in Monday's game against the Avalanche, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Gunnarsson is slated to watch his second straight game from the press box, and Robert Bortuzzo will fill in on the third pairing. The veteran blueliner will look to shake off his injury by Thursday's matchup against the Kings, but he's prone to healthy scratches so there's no guarantee he returns to the lineup.
