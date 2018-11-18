Gunnarsson (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gunnarsson's pointless through seven games since returning from a hip injury, so his absence won't shake up the fantasy realm. Jordan Schmaltz will enter the lineup in his place, and Gunnarsson will look to lose his injury tag by Monday's game versus the Kings.

