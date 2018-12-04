Gunnarsson (upper body) won't practice Tuesday, likely ruling him out for Wednesday's match with Edmonton, reports Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Gunnarsson's retroactive injured reserve designation should allow him to be activated whenever he's ready, but it doesn't look like that activation will happen Wednesday, as interim head coach Craig Berube would likely want to see him get a practice under his belt before returning to game action.