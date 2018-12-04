Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Wednesday return unlikely
Gunnarsson (upper body) won't practice Tuesday, likely ruling him out for Wednesday's match with Edmonton, reports Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Gunnarsson's retroactive injured reserve designation should allow him to be activated whenever he's ready, but it doesn't look like that activation will happen Wednesday, as interim head coach Craig Berube would likely want to see him get a practice under his belt before returning to game action.
More News
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Out another four games•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Watching from press box Saturday•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Leaves with upper-body injury•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Making season debut Thursday•
-
Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Removed from injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...