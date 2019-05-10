Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Will attempt to skate Saturday
Gunnarsson (lower body) is considered day-to-day and will attempt to skate Saturday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The news doesn't change Gunnarsson's status from questionable, but the fact that he will look to skate Saturday at least puts him in a position to potentially take part in the evening's contest. Confirmation of the blueliner's status should arrive prior to the opening faceoff.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...