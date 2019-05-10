Gunnarsson (lower body) is considered day-to-day and will attempt to skate Saturday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The news doesn't change Gunnarsson's status from questionable, but the fact that he will look to skate Saturday at least puts him in a position to potentially take part in the evening's contest. Confirmation of the blueliner's status should arrive prior to the opening faceoff.

