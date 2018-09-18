Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Won't suit up Tuesday
Gunnarsson -- who revealed he underwent hip surgery during the offseason -- won't play in Tuesday's preseason matchup with Dallas, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
While initial reports had Gunnarsson in the lineup, the blueliner ruled himself out as he continues to work his way back from two offseason surgeries. Given the additional information, the Swede may skip out on the preseason entirely to focus on Opening Night.
