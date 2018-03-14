Blues' Carter Hutton: Absent from practice
Hutton (neck) missed practice Wednesday in order to see a doctor regarding his neck injury, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
The Blues were expecting to have Hutton at practice, which is why they packaged off Ville Husso to the minors. If the 31-year-old Hutton is unable to give it a go Thursday versus Colorado, look for Husso to be back on the bench, with Jake Allen between the pipes.
