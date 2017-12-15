Blues' Carter Hutton: Activated off IR

Hutton (lower body) was taken off injured reserve Friday.

Considering the team also reassigned Jordan Binnington back to the minors, it seems Hutton has been given the all-clear to rejoin the lineup. With the Blues heading into a back-to-back Saturday and Sunday versus the Jets, the 31-year-old could get a look between the pipes in one of those outings.

