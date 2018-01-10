Blues' Carter Hutton: Allows one goal in relief
Hutton stopped 11 of 12 shots after entering in the second period of Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Florida.
Hutton owns an 8-3-1 record, .940 save percentage and 1.84 GAA for the campaign, and he's also started four of the past six games for the Blues. Jake Allen is struggling through a bit of a funk (five goals allowed in consecutive starts), so it's likely that Hutton will continue to see a lot of action for the immediate future. However, it's probably best to temper expectations, as Allen is unlikely to be completely usurped as the No. 1 goalie in St. Louis.
