Blues' Carter Hutton: Back in goal against Swords

Hutton will start in goal on the road against Buffalo on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hutton currently leads the league in GAA (1.70) and save percentage (.945) to keep his fantasy value at an all-time high. Overtaking Jake Allen as the starting goalie for the Notes, Hutton won seven of 10 games in January, and we're assuming that plenty of fantasy owners were able to pluck him off the virtual waiver wire earlier in the year. He'll now square off against a Sabres team that owns a poor Corsi For percentage of 47.53, which goes to show that Buffalo is struggling quite a bit in the possession game.