Blues' Carter Hutton: Back with team

Hutton (personal) will reprise his role as the backup for Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs, NHL.com reports.

The Blues had called up Ville Husso for Thursday's game against the Flyers since Hutton was with his wife for the birth of their son, but now Hutton is back in tow. However, No. 1 tender Jake Allen reportedly will patrol the crease for the Notes in this next one against the Buds.