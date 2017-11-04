Blues' Carter Hutton: Back with team
Hutton (personal) will reprise his role as the backup for Saturday's home game against the Maple Leafs, NHL.com reports.
The Blues had called up Ville Husso for Thursday's game against the Flyers since Hutton was with his wife for the birth of their son, but now Hutton is back in tow. However, No. 1 tender Jake Allen reportedly will patrol the crease for the Notes in this next one against the Buds.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...