Blues' Carter Hutton: Between pipes Thursday
Hutton will tend the twine in Thursday's home tilt against Arizona, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
While Hutton has played just three games this season, he has posted wins in each of those outings along with a 1.67 GAA and .950 save percentage. The Blues haven't been scheduled for any back-to-backs since the netminder last appeared in goal (Oct. 27), but if he continues to perform well, coach Mike Yeo may have to consider giving him some more opportunities.
