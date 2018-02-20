Blues' Carter Hutton: Between pipes Tuesday
Hutton will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Sharks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Hutton and Jake Allen continue to split starts and have the Blues have seemingly employed a hot hand approach between the pipes. Hutton gets the nod Tuesday after sitting out three of the last four contests, taking on a Sharks team that has averaged 3.11 goals per game in February.
