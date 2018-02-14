Blues' Carter Hutton: Blows 3-0 lead late

Hutton made 29 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville.

Hutton looked poised for an impressive road win with a 3-0 lead after two periods, but Nashville struck three times in the final 9:06 of regulation before Filip Forsberg ended it 1:19 into overtime. This was a rare off night for the former Predators backup, who hadn't allowed four goals since Jan. 7 while surrendering more than one just twice over 10 appearances in between.