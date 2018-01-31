Play

Blues' Carter Hutton: Checks win column again

Hutton made 33 saves during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Montreal.

Hutton continues to strengthen his case for No. 1 duty moving forward, as it's difficult to argue with his 13-4-1 record, .945 save percentage and 1.70 GAA. Additionally, while negative regression is obviously ahead, there is oodles of room for his numbers to decline before it's a fantasy concern. It's still probably best to keep long-term expectations in check based on Hutton's track record, but he's currently posting elite numbers and warrants attention in all settings.

