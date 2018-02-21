Blues' Carter Hutton: Doomed by rough second period

Hutton faced just 23 shots but still allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Hutton went through a lapse of concentration in the second period, as the visitors scored all three of their goals in that frame despite firing only six shots. He's been hit-or-miss over his past eight appearances, allowing at least three goals four times in that span while holding the other five opponents to no more than one goal apiece.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories