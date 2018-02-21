Blues' Carter Hutton: Doomed by rough second period

Hutton faced just 23 shots but still allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Hutton went through a lapse of concentration in the second period, as the visitors scored all three of their goals in that frame despite firing only six shots. He's been hit-or-miss over his past eight appearances, allowing at least three goals four times in that span while holding the other five opponents to no more than one goal apiece.