Blues' Carter Hutton: Effectively ruled out Friday

Hutton (neck) isn't expected to be available for Friday's home game against the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

The good news is that Hutton reportedly practiced Friday. St. Louis has a back-to-back set of games on tap, finishing out against the white-hot Blue Jackets in Columbus, so we'd expect the 2017-18 breakout performer with 16 wins and a .934 save percentage through 30 games to be carefully monitored on the daily.