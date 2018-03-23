Blues' Carter Hutton: Effectively ruled out Friday
Hutton (neck) isn't expected to be available for Friday's home game against the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
The good news is that Hutton reportedly practiced Friday. St. Louis has a back-to-back set of games on tap, finishing out against the white-hot Blue Jackets in Columbus, so we'd expect the 2017-18 breakout performer with 16 wins and a .934 save percentage through 30 games to be carefully monitored on the daily.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...