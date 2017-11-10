Blues' Carter Hutton: Emerges victorious against Arizona
Hutton stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's shootout win over the Coyotes.
Hutton has now picked up the win in each of his four starts this season. Jake Allen is the clear-cut starter for the Blues, but Hutton is certainly proving he's one of the best backups around. The 31-year-old is sporting a stellar .946 save percentage and is definitely worth inserting into your lineup whenever he gets the nod. The Blues have won 13 of their first 19 games and Hutton is doing everything he can to try and earn some more crease time.
