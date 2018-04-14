Blues' Carter Hutton: Ends season with top goaltending stats
Hutton had a .931 save percentage and 2.09 GAA in 32 appearances this season.
Both stats were the best in the NHL for goalies that had played over 25 games, and Hutton added three shutouts as well. It was by far his best statistical season to date, and he even started six straight games in January. Hutton has been a lifetime backup, so it'll be interesting to see how the goalie market reacts when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.
More News
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Holds Hawks to one goal•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Defending road net Friday•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Plays poorly in relief•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Slated for backup duty Tuesday•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Getting eased back from injury•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...