Blues' Carter Hutton: Ends season with top goaltending stats

Hutton had a .931 save percentage and 2.09 GAA in 32 appearances this season.

Both stats were the best in the NHL for goalies that had played over 25 games, and Hutton added three shutouts as well. It was by far his best statistical season to date, and he even started six straight games in January. Hutton has been a lifetime backup, so it'll be interesting to see how the goalie market reacts when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.