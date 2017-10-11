Blues' Carter Hutton: Excels in season debut

Hutton allowed just one goal on 33 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

It was a successful season debut for the backup netminder, who didn't allow another goal after getting scored on by Mika Zibanejad on the power play just 2:22 in. Starter Jake Allen is 3-0-0 with a .930 save percentage, so this outstanding performance is unlikely to earn Hutton any extra playing time.