Blues' Carter Hutton: Expected to return Tuesday

Hutton (neck) is expected to dress for Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hutton hasn't made an appearance since Mar. 3, when he turned away 31-of-34 shots in an overtime loss to Dallas. As of now, there's no word as to whether Hutton or Jake Allen will draw the start, but the goalie tandem will likely go back to a timeshare in the Blues' net. The 32-year-old netminder owns a 2.02 GAA and .934 save percentage in 30 appearances this season.