Blues' Carter Hutton: Expected to return Tuesday
Hutton (neck) is expected to dress for Tuesday's game against the Sharks, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Hutton hasn't made an appearance since Mar. 3, when he turned away 31-of-34 shots in an overtime loss to Dallas. As of now, there's no word as to whether Hutton or Jake Allen will draw the start, but the goalie tandem will likely go back to a timeshare in the Blues' net. The 32-year-old netminder owns a 2.02 GAA and .934 save percentage in 30 appearances this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...