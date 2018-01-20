Blues' Carter Hutton: Facing cellar dwellers Saturday
Hutton will defend the cage at home against the Coyotes on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
When Hutton was with the Predators, he'd expressed frustration with his scant role as the backup to Pekka Rinne. However, he's since thrived in St. Louis, supplanting Jake Allen to claim a starter's role for the first time in his career. It'll be interesting to see how long that lasts, but it's difficult to argue with the way that Hutton's been playing this season -- we're talking about a 10-3-1 record to complement a skinny 1.72 GAA and .943 shooting percentage. Hutton certainly will be a trendy play in DFS, as the league's worst team takes aim at him in this next contest.
