Blues' Carter Hutton: Feeling better

Hutton (lower body) told reporters he should be ready to go for Saturday's clash with Winnipeg, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Per NHL rules, the first day Hutton can come off injured reserve is Friday, which effectively rules him out Thursday against the Ducks. With the Blues heading into a weekend back-to-back Saturday and Sunday, it seems likely the netminder will get a look in one of those contests, although no decisions have been announced by coach Mike Yeo. If Hutton is given the green light, he will need to be activated off injured reserve and expect Jordan Binnington to make his way back to the minors in a corresponding move.