Blues' Carter Hutton: Gets 25-save shutout Tuesday
Hutton stopped all 25 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Ottawa.
Hutton seemed to open the door for former St. Louis starter Jake Allen a bit after getting the hook Saturday against Arizona, but he bounced back beautifully with his second dominant win over Ottawa in less than a week. The 32-year-old career backup continues to provide excellent value to those who scooped him up after a hot start.
