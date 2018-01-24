Blues' Carter Hutton: Gets 25-save shutout Tuesday

Hutton stopped all 25 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Ottawa.

Hutton seemed to open the door for former St. Louis starter Jake Allen a bit after getting the hook Saturday against Arizona, but he bounced back beautifully with his second dominant win over Ottawa in less than a week. The 32-year-old career backup continues to provide excellent value to those who scooped him up after a hot start.

