Blues' Carter Hutton: Gets Friday's start

Hutton will defend the net Friday against the Kings, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hutton gets a look in goal following a string of subpar performances from Jake Allen between the pipes. The backup netminder has been a solid presence in the crease when given the opportunity this season, posting a 1.59 GAA and .946 save percentage over six appearances.

