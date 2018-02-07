Blues' Carter Hutton: Gets hook after three goals in first
Hutton was pulled after one period in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Wild. He allowed three goals on eight shots.
Hutton simply didn't have it in this one, as Minnesota beat him twice in a 1:14 span late in the frame to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission. Jake Allen didn't make a strong case for himself by giving up three goals in relief, so Hutton's 1.74 GAA and .943 save percentage should keep him safely atop the depth chart despite this clunker.
