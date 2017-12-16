Blues' Carter Hutton: Gets nod against Jets on Saturday

Hutton (lower body) will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Jets, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

A lower-body injury sent Hutton, who usually serves as the backup to Jake Allen, to injured reserve, but he was activated Friday and won't have much of a chance to get eased back into the fold. Hutton's been one of the best No. 2's in the league, sporting a 4-2-0 record, 1.88 GAA and .937 save percentage. He'll look to slow a physical Jets club that ranks fourth in the league offensively.