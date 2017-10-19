Blues' Carter Hutton: Gets starting nod for Thursday's contest

Hutton will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Avalanche.

Hutton was fantastic in his season debt Oct. 10 against the Rangers, turning aside 32 of the 33 shots he faced en route to a 3-1 victory. The 31-year-old backstop will look to stay hot Thursday in a road matchup with a Colorado team that's 2-0-0 at home this season.