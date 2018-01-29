Blues' Carter Hutton: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Hutton will patrol the crease Tuesday against Montreal, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
With Jake Allen struggling in the net, Hutton is starting to develop into the workhorse in St. Louis, as this will be his 12th appearance in the last 13 games. The 32-year-old has been up to the task as well, posting a quite impressive 1.81 GAA and .938 save percentage during that span. Further, since Montreal sits at 26th in the NHL for goals scored per game (2.59), Hutton appears to have a good opportunity to carry over his strong play at home.
More News
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Stops 36 in win•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Patrolling crease against Avalanche•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Gets 25-save shutout Tuesday•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Tapped for Tuesday start•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Leaves after yielding three goals in 7:06•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Facing cellar dwellers Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...