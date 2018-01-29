Blues' Carter Hutton: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Hutton will patrol the crease Tuesday against Montreal, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

With Jake Allen struggling in the net, Hutton is starting to develop into the workhorse in St. Louis, as this will be his 12th appearance in the last 13 games. The 32-year-old has been up to the task as well, posting a quite impressive 1.81 GAA and .938 save percentage during that span. Further, since Montreal sits at 26th in the NHL for goals scored per game (2.59), Hutton appears to have a good opportunity to carry over his strong play at home.