Blues' Carter Hutton: Getting eased back from injury
Hutton (neck) has been cleared to play, but there's no sense of when it will happen, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It appears that Blues coach Mike Yeo is taking all the necessary precautious with Hutton, who's been the best goaltender on the team based on a 16-7-3 record, 2.02 GAA and .934 save percentage through 30 games. Perhaps he'll at least be available as the backup to Jake Allen for Tuesday's home game against the Sharks, but it's still recommended that you check back for official confirmation.
