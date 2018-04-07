Blues' Carter Hutton: Holds Hawks to one goal

Hutton stopped 19 of 20 shots Friday in a 4-1 win over Chicago.

Hutton stepped up where Jake Allen did not, holding the Blackhawks to a solitary goal and giving the Blues a win they had to have. For the year, he's actually got a better GAA (2.09 and save percentage (.931) than Allen (2.74, .906), which could make things interesting if he plays in the postseason. This is a situation to watch.