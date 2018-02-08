Blues' Carter Hutton: Hopes to keep rolling against Avs

Hutton will start in goal against the visiting Avalanche on Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Hutton was brilliant against the Avs on Jan. 25, as he set aside 36 of 37 shots en route to a a home win. The goalie from Thunder Bay, Ontario was yanked from his most recent start against the Wild -- he allowed three goals on eight shots -- but that's been an outlier to an otherwise fantastic season for Hutton, who has emerged as the No. 1 netminder in St. Louis and owns a 14-5-1 record (three shutouts), 1.74 GAA and .943 save percentage through 24 games.