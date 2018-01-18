Blues' Carter Hutton: Hunting for 10th win Thursday

Hutton will patrol the crease against the Senators in Ottawa on Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Hutton has seemingly overtaken Jake Allen as the No. 1 goalie for the Notes, having posted a 5-1-1 record, 1.68 GAA and .947 save percentage over his last 10 appearances. The Senators only rank 22nd offensively, so we like his chances of keeping the hot streak alive.