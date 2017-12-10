Blues' Carter Hutton: Inactive Sunday

Hutton (lower body) is listed among the injured ahead of Sunday's home game against the Sabres, NHL.com reports.

The 31-year-old backup goalie remains on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site. As a result, the Blues have little choice but to go back to the well and start Jake Allen for the second game in as many nights. Ville Husso will be the emergency option once again.

