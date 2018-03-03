Blues' Carter Hutton: Key divisional match on tap
Hutton will patrol the crease as a road starter versus the Stars on Saturday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Hutton snapped a three-game losing streak by taking care of the Red Wings at home Wednesday, setting aside 35 of 36 shots in the process. The Stars lead the league in converting high-danger scoring chances (61.95 percent), meaning Hutton will need his blueliners to rise to the occasion. Fortunately for him, rugged shot-blocking rearguard Roberto Bortuzzo (knee) is ready to play.
More News
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Stop 35 to end losing streak•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Right back in net amid team struggles•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Struggles in relief•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Doomed by rough second period•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Blues' Carter Hutton: Blows 3-0 lead late•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...