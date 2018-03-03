Blues' Carter Hutton: Key divisional match on tap

Hutton will patrol the crease as a road starter versus the Stars on Saturday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hutton snapped a three-game losing streak by taking care of the Red Wings at home Wednesday, setting aside 35 of 36 shots in the process. The Stars lead the league in converting high-danger scoring chances (61.95 percent), meaning Hutton will need his blueliners to rise to the occasion. Fortunately for him, rugged shot-blocking rearguard Roberto Bortuzzo (knee) is ready to play.